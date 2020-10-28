Paraglider cited after crashing into power line near Tumalo

A paraglider was charged with criminal mischief Tuesday after crashing his paraglider into some power lines near Tumalo, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 5:49 p.m. when 41-year-old Brad Devert of Bend crashed his Ultralight Parajet Paramotor glider and became entangled in the power lines in the area of Otter Run Lane.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said Devert wasn’t injured, but the power lines were damaged in the crash.

Pacific Power was able to remove the glider from the lines and power was restored to nearby houses after several hours.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transport Safety Board were notified of this incident.

Janes said Devert was issued a criminal citation for second-degree criminal mischief due to the damage caused to the power lines.

This investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.