Pappy’s Pizzeria will close its Bend location permanently at 9 p.m. Tuesday to make way for a new car wash.

The popular pizza spot for parties featured a giant indoor play structure that was as much a hit as the food.

The spot had been on the market – for $2 million – for nearly two years according to its listing on the Cascade/Sotheby’s website.

No word yet on a timeline for the new business.

The Redmond Pappy’s location remains open.