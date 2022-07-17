Panel: Hearing to show Trump’s Jan. 6 ‘dereliction of duty’

by The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A prime-time hearing Thursday will offer the most compelling evidence yet of then-President Donald Trump’s “dereliction of duty” on the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

That’s according to the House committee investigating last year’s attack.

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says the hearing is “going to open people’s eyes in a big way” in showing how Trump did nothing as a mob stormed the Capitol.

Another panel member, Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, says fresh witnesses “will add a lot of value and information” to the probe.

Thursday’s hearing may be the last, but the committee’s investigation will press on.