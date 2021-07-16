Pandemic EBT food benefits issued to families in lieu of free school meals

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department of Human Services will provide Pandemic EBT food benefits to families who missed out on school-provided meals for children during the past academic year, starting July 22nd.

Many families could not avail of the free or discounted meals normally given to children at schools and daycares due to COVID-19 closures.

Folks can receive food benefits in the following ways:

If the child’s household currently participates in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), their P-EBT benefits will be deposited into the household’s SNAP account.

Those who do not particiapte in SNAP will receive a P-EBT card in the mail to the address on file with the school. P-EBT cards look different than the Oregon Trail Cards issued to SNAP households.

P-EBT cards will be issued to students between July 22nd and July 29th, and those sent through the mail will come from a return address in South Dakota.

They can be used to purchase food anywhere EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) is accepted.

If you are expecting P-EBT and have not received the benefits by Aug. 15th, please contact ODHS by emailing ebt.schoolmeals@dhsoha.state.or.us or by calling 503-945-6481.

Similar benefits will be issued in August in September during the same time frame.