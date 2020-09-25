Pandemic causes major backlog at Oregon DMV

It was a one-two punch for the Department of Motor Vehicles. First was the pandemic, then wildfires.

At the start of the pandemic, every DMV office in Oregon closed for ten weeks, which caused a significant backlog.

David House, with Oregon DMV, said they have disaster plans for large earthquakes or other shorter-term emergency events, but they don’t have a plan for global virus.

“It is still requiring us to do business by appointment only,” House said. “So this is a completely different kind of disaster than we, or any organization you can think of, had ever thought of or prepared for.”

Fires and unhealthy smoke conditions forced the DMV to cancel more than 14,000 appointments.

Appointments at the Bend DMV for license renewal are booking out over a month in advance.

House asked that people be patient. He said it will take months for the Oregon DMV to catch up on every request.

A grace period on expired vehicle tags and driver licenses lasts through the end of the year, and it could be extended beyond that.