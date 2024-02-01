▶️ Destination Oregon: Outback bike tours near Paisley

by Dave Jones

The Oregon Outback offers unique mountain scenery and an abundance of wide-open desert landscape. And for many people, that is an open invitation for adventure.

In the heart of the town of Paisley, in the back of an old house, Michael Norris works in his bike repair shop. Michael fixes up bikes. He transforms beaters into beauties. This is a bike repair shop, but it’s also headquarters for Paisley Adventure, the Oregon Outback’s only fat bike tour company.

“As simple as a family ride on a flat desert surface. Just the sort of experience something new, including a new kind of a bicycle as well, perhaps,” Norris said.

Maybe a longer ride is what you seek.

“To the other end, where hopefully show some people who are interested in spending a day on a bike that 30, 40 miles away from town and just see wild horses for the day.”

Where else you’re going to find that kind of scenery?

“And just spend the day getting away from it all and really seeing what this country has. It’s just it’s a beautiful area and I hope to inspire other people to want to enjoy that.”

One of the cool half-day rides is to the historically impressive Paisley Caves just outside of town.

“Paisley Caves is a great one because it’s five miles from here. It’s a ten mile round trip, very little climbing or descending, super soft, real easy desert road surface.”

Back to the fat bikes — bikes with fat tires. What’s their purpose?

“Their claim to fame has been taking you places that other bikes might not allow you to go. You get a lot of float that allows you to get into softer surfaces. You can ride through snow.”

In most cases, Paisley Adventure Fat Bike tours begin right from the bike shop.

“You leave one end of town and get a ride through and see a little bit of Paisley before you head out into the desert where you don’t really see much of anything.”

Paisley is about two hours from Bend