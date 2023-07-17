▶️ Moms and kids connect at “Paint Party” hosted by local art studio owner

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend-based art studio owner is giving moms and their kids the chance to connect using art.

Imaginary Rebel Art Studio hosted a “Mommy and Me Paint Party” at Initiative Brewing in Redmond.

Several moms signed up for the class with their kids 5 and older, each received their own canvas and painting materials for the session.

“I really wanted to kind of put on in the community a kid’s class, because there aren’t any that I know of,” said Lindsay Heim, owner of Imaginary Rebel Art Studio. “I really trying to get, you know, a place for kids to express themselves creatively.”

Heim says she holds these parties every few weeks in different locations around Central Oregon.

Interested Moms can visit the Imaginary Rebel Art Studio website to get connected for future paint parties.