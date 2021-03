The Bend Church of Nazarene has created a large paint-by-number mural highlighting several Bend landmarks.

People can sign-up to paint a designated area, and will receive a paint kit.

Register here to participate.

Once the panels are completed, the mural will be put together and on display for the community on Easter Sunday, April 4.

The painting will be 28 feet wide by eight feet tall located in the parking lot of the church on 27th street in Bend.