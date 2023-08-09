Paid Leave Oregon begins accepting applications Monday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A program dedicated to helping working Oregonians take time off starts soon.

Paid Leave Oregon will begin accepting applications online Monday. It officially launches Sept. 3.

The program covers things like paid family leave, medical leave and safe leave for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and harassment.

“This is a major statewide program that we hope will have a profound impact on many Oregonians’ lives,” said David Gerstenfeld, Oregon Employment Department Director. “It will not only help individuals, but hopefully will help break some cycles of generational poverty and help businesses keep more of their skilled employees.”

There will also be webinars every Thursday through Sept. 28 for people to learn about the program. A link to that can be found here.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: St. Charles nurses get ‘historic wage increases’ to avert strike