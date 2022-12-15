▶️ Paid Leave Oregon begins Jan 1: How it will affect your paycheck

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

When the calendar turns to Jan. 1, 2023, you may see a dip in your take-home pay. Oregon’s paid leave program will begin collecting money from Oregon workers and employers in the new year.

Workers will have to pay 0.6% of their gross wages out of every paycheck. Employers that have 25 or more employees will have to pay 0.4%.

“For example, for $5,000 in gross wages, the employee would pay $30,” Director of Paid Leave Oregon Karen Humelbaugh said. “Large employers with 25 or more employees pay 40% of that 1% contribution.”

RELATED: Despite slowing inflation, Fed hikes key interest rate again

RELATED: November inflation: How much more you’re paying for food than a year ago

Paid Leave Oregon will eventually allow Oregon employees access to different benefits.

“Paid leave allows employees in Oregon to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave off each benefit year for family leave, medical leave and safe leave,” Humelbaugh said.

This also includes protections for those who have worked for their employer for at least 90 days.

The program was approved by state lawmakers in 2019, but implementing it was delayed due to the pandemic.

Most Oregon employees are covered with a few exceptions.

Federal government employees are not eligible

Tribal governments, the self-employed and independent contractors may choose to participate by notifying the Paid Leave program.

For more information on this initiative and how much you can expect to see deducted from your paycheck, you can go here.