▶️Pahlisch renews sponsorship with The Center for high school athletic trainers

Central Oregon high school students will get continued access to athletic trainers.

Homes renewed its varsity sponsorship with The Center Foundation

As a sponsor, they provide $25,000 a year to The Center.

This money allows them to provide certified athletic trainers in schools around the area.

“We have been serving these schools for over 20 years in our region and our staff are kind of embedded in the schools. And part of that health care team in the schools,” said Sandy Visnack, Center Foundation Executive Director.

The Center’s services are completely free to students and families.