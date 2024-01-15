▶️ WATCH: Bend’s Luke Musgrave scores 1st career playoff TD in Packers blowout

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend High School grad Luke Musgrave scored his first career NFL playoff touchdown Sunday as the Green Bay Packers blew out the favored Dallas Cowboys on the road.

With the Packers already up 34-16 in the third quarter and making swiss cheese out of the Cowboys’ vaunted defense, Musgrave broke free and was wide open on the right side of the field. He was able to outrun safety Jayron Kearse to the end zone for the 38-yard score to give the Packers a 25-point lead with 1:27 left in the third.

Jordan Love finds a wide open Luke Musgrave! Packers lead 41-16. 📺: #GBvsDAL on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Ut3BRhC2CE pic.twitter.com/zCy7tcWxQ6 — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024

The Packers went on to win 48-32. They head to California next week to play the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers.

RELATED: WATCH: Bend’s Luke Musgave scores 1st NFL touchdown in Packers win

RELATED: Bend’s Luke Musgrave: 3 catches, 50 yards in Packers debut, win over Bears

It’s the second career touchdown for the rookie, who missed several games this season due to injury.

Green Bay chose Musgrave out of Oregon State with the 42nd overall selection in the NFL Draft, a pick they acquired in the trade that sent four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.