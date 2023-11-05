▶️ WATCH: Bend’s Luke Musgave scores 1st NFL touchdown in Packers win

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend High School alum Luke Musgrave scored his first career NFL touchdown Sunday, helping put an exclamation point on the Green Bay Packers’ 20-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

With less than four minutes left in the game, Musgrave lined up on the right side. After a momentary block, he slipped over the middle to catch the pass from Jordan Love and ran the rest of the way for a 20-yard touchdown.

Afterward, Musgrave yelled in emotion and celebration as his teammates congratulated him.

Musgrave, who went to Oregon State, ended the day with three catches for 51 yards — the most productive game of his young career.

Green Bay chose Musgrave with the 42nd overall selection in the NFL Draft, a pick they acquired in the trade that sent four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

