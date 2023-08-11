Pacific Power pushing efforts to curb wildfire risk amidst related lawsuit

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Pacific Power, the company an Oregon jury found liable for some of the devastating Labor Day fires of 2020, is now pushing its own efforts to curb wildfire risk.

They were found liable back in June 2023. Pacific Power is now sending videos and interviews with their own internal forester to media outlets trying to highlight their work to clear trees around power lines.

PacifiCorp, owners of Pacific Power, have been ordered to pay $90 million for damage caused by fires, including those in the Santiam Canyon.

A series of post-trial motions have been filed that could alter the amount.

RELATED: PacifiCorp may have to pay billions after verdict in 2020 Oregon wildfires

RELATED: Jury says PacifiCorp must also pay punitive damages in 2020 Labor Day wildfires