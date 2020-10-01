Pacific Power utility sued over devastating Oregon wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Three Pacific Northwest law firms have filed a class action lawsuit against the Pacific Power utility and its parent company, claiming they failed to shut down its power lines despite historically high winds and extremely dangerous wildfire conditions.

The lawsuit, filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court, names Jeanyne James and Robin Colbert as lead plaintiffs.

The couple lost their home, garage and cars in the small community of Lyons, to a wildfire that raced through a canyon last month, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday.

The blaze was one of multiple fires that burned across the state starting on that date.

The wildfires destroyed several thousand homes and killed nine people in Oregon and two in northern California.

The lawsuit alleged the high winds also toppled energized power lines that sparked some of the blazes.