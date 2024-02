by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Pacific Power is filing for a rate increase with the Oregon Public Utility Commission.

The electric company says this increase of almost 17% would support investments in wildfire risk management strategies and new projects.

For the average residential customer, this would mean an estimated increase of $29 on monthly energy bills.

