Pacific Power plans customer service, employee training facility at Juniper Ridge

Pacific Power announced Monday it will build a new customer service center and employee training facility in Bend at Juniper Ridge.

The new facility will consolidate the operations of three offices now spread throughout the Bend area, the company said in a press release.

In addition to making the service center a more efficient, centralized operation, Pacific Power also saw the opportunity to build a new training facility that can prepare new craft employees for their positions and help current employees continue to grow in their craft jobs.

“The Bend area is ideally located to be Pacific Power’s training center,” said Matt Chancellor, regional business manager. “Our electrical craft employees will have a new home to receive training. That will boost the local hospitality industry and we will be getting an even better trained workforce, which benefits all our customers.”

The facility will be built on 17 acres located in the Juniper Ridge industrial park area on Bend’s north side.

The service center will be the base for about 70 local employees.

“We plan to pursue LEED Gold certification on this project, incorporating sustainable building design elements such as solar arrays, LED lighting, electric vehicle charging stations, and natural day-lighting that makes use of all the sunlight central Oregon is famous for,” said Chancellor. “This is just one of the ways that we are investing in an energy future that Oregonians want and need.”

Pacific Power is using a local architect, Stemach Design and Architecture, and will use local contractors whenever possible pumping more money into the local economy.

“We are committed to keeping you informed of the progress of the project through outreach to neighbors and public announcements when appropriate,” continued Chancellor. “Public safety is the top priority. Work will be done efficiently with appropriate safety measure in place at all times.”