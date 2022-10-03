▶️ Pacific Power offering 20-40% discounts to lower-income households

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Pacific Power says it is offering a new discount program for customers with lower incomes starting this month.

Customers who get relief from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Oregon Energy Assistance Program (OEAP) will automatically have their bill cut by 20%. And that could increase to 40% cut if they meet certain requirements.

Those whose incomes are between 21% and 60% of the state median income will get the 20% discount.

Those with incomes between 0% and 20% of the state median income will get the 40% discount.

RELATED: Oregon issues $2.7M fine to electric charging company

RELATED: Jewell Elementary celebrates solar panel installation

Customers can visit http://pacificpower.net/LID to learn more and see if they qualify. Customers can also reach out to Pacific Power at 1-888-221-7070 in English or 1-888-225-2611 in Spanish.

The following information is from the Oregon Housing Stability Council:

Income Guidelines for Oregon (Program Year 2023) 60% of State Median Income by Household Size for use in Federal Fiscal Year 2023 Estimated State Median by Household Size – Source HHS ​