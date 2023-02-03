Pacific Power announces local grants for green jobs, environmental education

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Pacific Power announces more grants to support environmental causes in Central Oregon as well as other communities in the three states they serve.

A total of $17,500 is being awarded to these local organizations to create green sector jobs and increase environmental education:

350Deschutes: to help promote green job opportunities in the skilled trades field to underserved students and families.

The Environmental Center: to support the Garden for Every School Program that improves science education resources, student nutrition and environmental literacy outcomes.

City Club of Central Oregon: for The Civility Project that facilitates discussions on difficult topics including race, gender, sexuality, the environment, rural/urban divide and health.

Envision Bend: to support a 16-month community visioning project, including whole-community conversations and an action plan for the path forward.

Kindred Connections of J Bar J Youth Services: to create a safe, temporary housing space for at-risk children of families in crisis.

Here is more from a Pacific Power statement:

The Pacific Power Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, is donating more than $164,000 in new grant funding across the three states it serves to support organizations committed to community enhancement and environmental respect. From improving access to affordable housing and workforce training to restoring watersheds and caring for neighborhood trees that bring environmental benefits to urban areas, this round of grants will underwrite a wide range of efforts that meet critical needs and improve local livability.

“We are inspired by these organizations, in towns large and small, that are working hard to lift up people in their communities and take care of the environment,” said Matt Chancellor, Pacific Power regional business manager. “It is an honor to support this indispensable work, while helping to boost the growth and vitality of the communities we serve.”