Pacific Power offering $1,000 rebates for installing electric vehicle chargers

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Pacific Power is launching a pilot program that offers rebates to customers for installing electric vehicle chargers.

Residential customers can earn up to $1,000 in rebates. Businesses can earn up to $3,000.

The program is currently only available to Oregon customers.

Level 2 charging equipment must be approved by Pacific Power.

To apply for a rebate and to see a more specific list of requirements, visit www.pacificpower.net/ev

