Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income

Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon.

It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns.

Local organizations like 350 Deschutes, Kor Community Land Trust and Central Oregon Community College will receive either e-bikes or charging stations.

The City of Bend is also getting vouchers for 110 low-income households to purchase e-bikes.

“We live in a place in Oregon where a substantial chunk of emissions and greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation. So the more that we can help people move to electric vehicles, the less pollution is out in the environment,” said Brandon Zero, Pacific Power spokesman.

Pacific Power tells us Central Oregon was a key location as it’s geographically in the middle of their outreach area.

