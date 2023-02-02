Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income

Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon.
It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns.
Local organizations like 350 Deschutes, Kor Community Land Trust and Central Oregon Community College will receive either e-bikes or charging stations.
The City of Bend is also getting vouchers for 110 low-income households to purchase e-bikes.
“We live in a place in Oregon where a substantial chunk of emissions and greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation. So the more that we can help people move to electric vehicles, the less pollution is out in the environment,” said Brandon Zero, Pacific Power spokesman.
Pacific Power tells us Central Oregon was a key location as it’s geographically in the middle of their outreach area.
Here are more details on the Central Oregon grants.
- Grass Valley Country Market (Sherman County). Funds will be used to add two or four DC fast chargers (dual port) at this popular community gathering spot and travelers’ stop, in a rural area with no other charging options within 30 miles.
- 350 Deschutes (multiple locations). Funds will be used to create an equitable EV charging and EV car share plan for Central Oregon that specifically involves underserved, rural, and urban decision makers, including black, Tribal and Hispanic communities — the first plan of its kind in Oregon
- City of Bend. In an effort modeled on the City of Corvallis’ successful e-bike voucher program, the grant will be used to fund 110 vouchers for low-income residents in Bend to purchase an e-bike.
- KOR Community Land Trust (Bend). Funds will provide 17 e-bikes and training for low-income home buyers in communities that the land trust is building in Bend, who otherwise may not have access to e-mobility options.
- Central Oregon Community College. Funds will be used to install chargers and to purchase four used EVs for fleet and educational purposes at the Bend and Prineville campuses. Chargers will be available to students, staff and the public.
- City of Prineville. In an area with only one other public charger within a 20-mile radius, funds will be used to install one or two DC fast chargers near downtown, in a highly visible and accessible location for residents and travelers.
- Upper Deschutes Watershed Council (Bend). Funds will be used to purchase one Ford F-150 Lightning EV, which will be used to deliver programs to underserved communities in central Oregon and incorporated into conservation education.