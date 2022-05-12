Pacific Power announces grants to support Central Oregon programs 

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The following is a press release from Pacific Power. It has not been edited.

Pacific Power announces grants to support Central Oregon safety, health and wellness programs

Funding helps organizations deliver vital programs to families, youth and vulnerable communities

BEND, Ore. (May 12, 2022) — Throughout Central Oregon, the safety and wellness of the community often begin with some of the hardest-working organizations, those focused on delivering services and programs that offer accessible food and housing, healthcare and mental health support, as well as disaster relief and public safety programs. Their work supports the region’s most vulnerable communities, many of which have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of its quarterly grant-giving, the Pacific Power Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, has announced $314,952 in new funding to directly support community organizations across the three states it serves. These safety and wellness grants are one of four grant cycles offered by the foundation year after year.

“We’re proud to collaborate with our communities to build a strong, resilient future together,” said Matt Chancellor, Pacific Power regional business manager, Central Oregon. “These organizations are our local heroes – working tirelessly to deliver safety, health and wellness programs to neighbors in our communities, and we’re honored to support their work.”

The following 15 grants were given to local Central Oregon organizations: