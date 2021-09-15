Pacific Power announces grants for education, STEAM programs in Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The PacifiCorp Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, is donating $630,000 in new grant funding across the six states it serves to support education and STEAM learning projects.

Some of the grants will also go to help community organizations continuing to respond to COVID-related needs. This latest round of funding is one of the four grant cycles offered by the foundation annually.

“We believe in the power of education to create a lifetime of opportunity,” said Matt Chancellor, Pacific Power regional business manager, Central Oregon. “Alongside these dedicated organizations, we’re determined to empower the next generation by creating and promoting hands-on, inclusive learning opportunities for children, teens and young adults. These curious minds will become our scientists, engineers, technicians and creators who will provide innovative solutions for the future and help guide the growth of our communities.”

An early, solid foundation in education – including the STEAM fields of science, technology, engineering, the arts and math – can benefit students and their communities for a lifetime.

It’s the reason why Pacific Power is deeply committed to helping schools and organizations nurture the next generation of thinkers and doers.

The latest education and STEAM grants complement many of the ways Pacific Power and its employees are helping to foster STEAM learning in their communities throughout the year – whether launching or participating in STEAM programs and fairs, providing hands-on mentorship inside and outside classrooms, or funding virtual education opportunities to keep students connected during COVID.

The following six grants were given to Central Oregon organizations: