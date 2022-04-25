Pacific Northwest Regional Forester recognizes Volunteers of the Year

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The U.S. Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest regional forester announced the region’s 2021 Volunteer and Service Awards recipients last week.

In all, seven individuals and four organizations are being recognized for their outstanding contributions through volunteer service, said Glenn Casamassa, regional forester for the Pacific Northwest.

Five of the eleven people and organizations have ties to Central Oregon and won awards in every category:

For Enduring Service:

David Alward; volunteer on the Deschutes and Willamette National Forests; leader in the training and implementation of wilderness trail clearing for the Three Sisters area.

Rick Hurd; volunteer at the Newberry National Volcanic Monument.

For Leadership

Stacey Cochran; manages the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forest’s and Crooked River National Grassland’s combined volunteer workforce and career pathways program.

For Citizen Stewardship & Partnerships

Gary Meyer; volunteer with the Central Oregon Trail Alliance (COTA) on the Deschutes National Forest.

For Cultural Diversity

The Children’s Forest Vamanos Outside Program hosted culturally-specific programming and events such as water-rafting, camping, and early childhood outdoor literacy programs to help connect LatinX youth and communities with the outdoors on the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests.

Additional information about the winners can be found here.