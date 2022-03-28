Pacific Northwest Classic pickleball tournament to return to Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Pickleball Club announced Monday they will host the third annual Pacific Northwest Classic (PNC) pickleball tournament this summer.

The event, sponsored by Beaver Coach Sales, will be held at Pine Nursery Park from July 27-31.

In past years, players have traveled from around the country to compete for a cash prize on the Pine Nursery Park courts.

“Even with the restrictions and concerns surrounding COVID-19 last year, PNC hosted nearly 700 players, including highly ranked national pros,” said PNC Co-Director Christie Gestvang. “We expect an even greater turnout for this year’s tournament and are so excited to welcome players of all ranks and ages.”

Other sponsors include Pickleball Zone, Widgi Creek Pickleball, Selkirk, Jigsaw Health, and Humana.

Sponsorships help with the cost of hosting the tournament, and they also go towards sponsorships to help fund Bend Pickleball Club’s community outreach programs.

PNC Co-Director Kirk Foster added, “We are fortunate to have so many sponsors return year after year, and we look forward to adding even more local and national supporters to the mix. Several sponsorship opportunities are available, which makes supporting this fantastic local event accessible for businesses of all sizes.”

Pacific Northwest Classic is open to players ages ten and up, and registration information can be found at www.bit.ly/3Kfip6m.

For sponsorship information, or to learn more about Pacific Northwest Classic, please contact info@bendpickleballclub.com or visit www.bendpickleballclub.com/pnw2020/.