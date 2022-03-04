Pacific Crest Endurance Festival returns, relocates to Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 26-year multisport tradition, Pacific Crest Endurance Festival, returns to Central Oregon this summer after COVID put it on hold for 2020-2021.

Formerly held in Sunriver, the event has relocated to Bend’s Riverbend Park and will be held Father’s Day weekend – June 17-19.

Organizers expect 1,500 to 2,000 participants this year and between 3,500 and 4,500 next year when the event is part of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s annual “Team in Training” schedule of races.

The Pacific Crest Endurance Festival will bring back popular events such as Beastman 72.3, Olympic & Sprint Distance Triathlon, Duathlon and AquaBike, plus Half Marathon, 5K/10K, & 25K Trail & Kids Races.

New for 2022, the event has combined Deschutes Dash and Pilot Butte Challenge into the weekend festivities.

“This multisport weekend has long been a favorite on our event calendar among athletes and staff,” said Karissa Schoene, Race Director and Owner of Vancouver, Washington-based WHY Racing Events. “The breathtaking scenery and vacation destination of Central Oregon make this something that so many people love to participate in with their entire family. There is an event or three for everyone!”

Space is limited on many events, and lodging accommodations can fill quickly as well, so athletes are urged to register early to ensure their spot on the roster before these events sell out.

“We are beyond thrilled, not only to bring this event back after an unfortunate hiatus but to combine with two other beloved Bend events in Pilot Butte Challenge and Deschutes Dash,” Schoene said.

For additional information about the race, please visit https://whyracingevents.com/.