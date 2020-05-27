Pac-12: Voluntary workouts can resume on campus on June 15

The Pac-12 Conference says it is allowing voluntary workouts on campus for all sports beginning June 15, subject to the decision of each school and where allowed by local and state guidelines.

The decision was made by the presidents and chancellors of the conference schools and followed an announcement by the NCAA that schools can reopen for voluntary activities beginning next Monday.

The conference’s COVID-19 medical advisory committee created a series of guidelines and protocols for schools to follow once they decide to open for individual workouts.