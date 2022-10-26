Commissioner: 10 remaining Pac-12 schools staying put, stand united

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff says the 10 schools staying put in the Pac-12 Conference when UCLA and USC leave for the Big Ten in 2024 are united in driving the future success of the league.

Kliavkoff says the conference is open to expansion and will be “incredibly bullish” about future growth.

He spoke at Pac-12 women’s basketball media day. Stanford was picked as the favorite to win the conference by both coaches and the media.

There have been many rumors swirling that Oregon, one of the top football programs in the country, is being sought after by other conferences following the announcement of USC and UCLA’s departure. But nothing official has been presented as of yet.