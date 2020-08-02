Pac-12 football players urge opt-out amid COVID-19 concerns

(AP) A group of Pac-12 football players on Sunday threatened to opt-out of the coming season unless their concerns about competing during the COVID-19 pandemic and other racial and economic issues in college sports are addressed.

The players posted a statement on The Players’ Tribune website and social media with the hashtag #WeAreUnited and sent out a news release.

The release listed the names of 12 Pac-12 players from nine schools, including Oregon star safety Jevon Holland, and provided a statement from each one.

The release says hundreds of players throughout the Pac-12 are concerned about the risks of COVID-19 and that the conference and NCAA lack transparency, uniformity and adequate enforcement infrastructure.