Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott stepping down at end of June

(AP) – Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott is stepping down at the end of June, ending an 11-year tenure in which the conference landed a transformational billion dollar television deal but struggled to keep up with some of its Power Five peers when it came to revenue and exposure.

The Pac-12 announced that the 56-year-old Scott and university presidents who make up the league’s executive committee mutual agreed that he would not seek contract.

Scott’s current deal was set to expire June 2022, but instead he will finish out this academic year to assist with the transition to his successor.

Scott told AP the decision came quickly after a routine meeting with the Pac-12′s executive committee last week to discuss his next contract.