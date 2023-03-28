Overnight permit reservations for Central Cascades Wilderness open next week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Overnight permit reservations open up for the Central Cascades Wilderness Permit System next week. The permits are required for all overnight use within the Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington, and Three Sisters wilderness areas June 15 through October 15.

Advanced reservations open up on Recreation.gov at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4. At that time, 40% of permits will be available. The other 60% will be available through a rolling 7-day window once permit season begins.

Processing fees are $6 each, and availability is based on the starting trailhead and start date.

You can use your permits for up to 13 nights with groups of up to 12 people.

All reservations for Central Cascades Wilderness Permits need to be made through Recreation.gov either online, via the Recreation.gov app on Google Android & Apple iOS devices, or by calling their call center at 1-877-444-6777 or TDD 877-833-6777. Search for “Central Cascades Wilderness.” Overnight permits are not available at local Forest Service offices or outside of the reservation system.

Day use permits will be opened for reservation in a 10-day and 2-day rolling window beginning on June 5, 2023. Those permits are required on 19 of 79 trails within those same three wilderness areas during the permit season.