▶️ Overland Expo comes to Redmond this weekend

Adventure awaits this weekend at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center, which is hosting the Overland Expo.

The event, happening Friday – Sunday, presents more than 300 hours of classes and trainings for motorcycle and four-wheel drive enthusiasts.

There will also be roundtable discussions and more than 100 speakers from around the world.

Several hundred vendors will cover the venue grounds offering adventure travel equipment, bikes, camping gear and more.

Overland Expo visits only four cities across the U.S. each year.

