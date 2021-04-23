Overdose leads to arrest of Madras mother, daughter on drug dealing charges

A Madras mother and daughter were arrested Thursday on drug charges, accused of supplying someone who later overdosed, according to police.

McKenzie Hope Rex, 21, and her mother, Alice Renee Rex, 50, were arrested on several charges including unlawful delivery of meth and fourth-degree assault (as a result of the overdose.)

Chief Tanner Stanfill said the incident started around 4:10 p.m. on Thursday when Madras Police and Warm Springs Police served a search warrant at a trailer at 159 Bard Lane in Madras.

Stanfill said they had evidence and probable cause after someone overdosed from the drugs they got at the trailer, Stanfill said.

Inside the trailer, officers found evidence of drug distribution including scales, plastic bags, about 2.7 ounces of meth and more than $1,200 in cash.

Stanfill said more charges are likely for the pair.