First over-the-counter birth control? Drugmaker seeks FDA approval

WASHINGTON (AP) — A drug company is seeking U.S. approval for the first birth control pill that women could buy without a prescription.

The request from a French drugmaker on Monday sets up a high-stakes decision for the Food and Drug Administration amid the political fallout from the Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

If the FDA grants the company’s request, women would be able to buy the pill from HRA Pharma over the counter, similar to common pain relievers.

Birth control pills are available without a prescription in many parts of the world.

