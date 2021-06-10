Outdoor movies start playing in Bend this weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend outdoor movies are back!

Cascade Relays, Flip Flop Sounds and Hand in Hand Productions are bringing drive-in outdoor movie experiences to various locations in Bend throughout the summer. You can check bendoutdoormovies.com for upcoming films and dates.

Outdoor moving showings start this upcoming weekend at the Healing Reins Pasture in Bend. Food and snacks will be available for purchase. Bring cash or card for Deschutes beer, Avid cider, 7 Peaks hard seltzer and non-alcoholic drinks.

Details for this weekend:

Location: HEALING REINS PASTURE, 60575 Billadeau Road, Bend, Oregon 97702

Gates open at 3:30 (both days)

Friday, June 18, 2021

All proceeds support Healing Reins’ 2021-2022 2nd Indoor Arena Build and New On-Site Mental Health Clinic

Ticket purchase: https://www.healingreins.org/events/carpool-cinema-campaigns

Price: $35 per movie donation / $55 for both movies

Gates open at 3:30p

4:30p-6:15p -SPIRIT: Stallion of the Cimarron

7:30p-9:30p -JUMANJI: Welcome to the Jungle

Saturday, June 19, 2021

Ticket purchase: https://cascaderelays.com/events/bendoutdoormovies

Price: $35 per Vehicle Ticket -OR- $15 Individual Seat Ticket (We provide the chair & upfront seating)

4:30p-6:15p – Shrek

7:30p-9:30p – Raiders of the Lost Ark