Outdoor burning opens Saturday in Deschutes County.

Outdoor debris burning within Deschutes County Rural Fire Protection District #2 will open at sunrise on Saturday morning.

Outdoor burning within the city limits of Bend is prohibited, in accordance with city ordinance 5.30.005.

Campfires, recreational fires, warming fires, and cooking fires may be permitted within the city of Bend and Deschutes County Rural Fire District #2 as long as the proper safety precautions are followed.

Burning regulations and safety precautions are posted on Bend Fire & Rescue website; www.bendoregon.gov/fire.

Bend Fire & Rescue strongly recommends that those who choose to burn debris do so early in the day, prior to winds picking up that could spread a fire to nearby combustibles.

Please have burning regulations on hand and always call before you burn.

As an alternative to burning yard debris, residents can dispose of their dead leaves, pine needles, and branches at Deschutes Recycling for half the price starting October 26th until November 7th (closed on Sunday November 1st).

Deschutes Recycling is located at the Knott landfill.

During the twelve days of the Half Price Yard Debris Recycling event brought to you by Deschutes Recycling and FireFree, yard debris will be accepted for half off – just $2 per yard!

Bend area garbage companies also offer curbside pickup of yard debris for a minimal charge. The sale is part of the FireFree awareness campaign to create and maintain a wildfire-defensible space around homes and businesses.

As a reminder, debris burning regulations may vary between governmental jurisdictions within the Central Oregon area. Please contact your local fire agency for specific requirements and closures.