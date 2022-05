Outdoor Adventure Day announced for local school children

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes National Forest will be presenting ‘Outdoor Adventure Day’ for local grade school children.

Partners in the event include Discover Your Forest, High Desert Museum, Children’s Forest of Central Oregon, Sunriver Nature Center, Oregon State Parks and Recreation and Project Wildfire.

The event will take place on Wednesday, June 7, 2022.

Around 750 school children in grades K-5th from Rosland, La Pine and Gilchrist Elementary will meet at the La Pine High School baseball fields for a fun and educational adventure day.

Archaeologists, wildlife biologists, firefighters, recreation specialists and others will staff 30 stations for children to visit and learn about fish, plants, cultural resources, animals, outdoor recreation and safety, art, water, recycling and fire.

“After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, we are bringing back this event, stronger and better than ever!” said event organizer Christina Veverka.

“It’s an opportunity to introduce kids to important environmental conservation ideas and engage them in fun, hands-on activities that they can do or experience in their backyards or in the National Forest.”

Outdoor Adventure Day will happen from 9:45 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl will be there to greet the kids when they arrive.

Kids are encouraged to be prepared for the weather with appropriate clothing and carry water with them.

Attendees will meet at the La Pine High School baseball fields, located at 51633 Coach Rd. La Pine, OR.

If you would like additional information about the event, you can contact Christina Veverka at (541) 433-3234 or christina.veverka@usda.gov.