Outbuilding filled with ammunition catches on fire in Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An outbuilding caught on fire in Redmond Saturday night.

Around 9:00 p.m., Redmond Fire & Rescue received a report of an outbuilding on fire in the area of the 7000 block of NW Grubstake Way.

While firefighters were responding, dispatchers told crews that the building was engulfed in flames and there was ammunition inside.

Upon arrival, fire crews observed an outbuilding with heavy fire.

Due to the rapid spread of the fire and the large amount of ammunition, more resources from several neighboring mutual aid fire departments were requested.

Firefighting efforts were hampered due to the large amount of ammunition and black powder going off inside the building.

Fire crews had to temporarily seek shelter and allow the ammunition to burn, while also protecting nearby buildings.

It took firefighters approximately an hour to put the fire under control.

Crews continue to extinguish hot spots throughout the structure.

The outbuilding is a total loss.

The cause of what started the fire is currently under investigation.