▶️ VIDEO: Otters crunch on crabs, ice at the Oregon Zoo

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Sea otters Lincoln, Juno, and Uni Sushi were seen crunching on crabs at the Oregon Zoo. The zoo says sea otters eat approximately 25% of their weight in shellfish every day.

Last week, river otter Tilly and her two adopted pups, Flora and Hobson, played with ice at the Oregon Zoo. The zoo says the critters love to crunch on the ice and roll around in it.

