▶️ Watch from above as sheep are herded over a Washington state highway

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Othello, in Washington state, released drone footage showing a rare sheep crossing on Thursday as ranchers moved a large herd of the animals over a highway.

The video depicts a large herd of sheep being guided across the road by herders. Some of the video has been sped up.

