▶️ Watch from above as sheep are herded over a Washington state highway

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Friday, October 6th 2023

The City of Othello, in Washington state, released drone footage showing a rare sheep crossing on Thursday as ranchers moved a large herd of the animals over a highway.

The video depicts a large herd of sheep being guided across the road by herders. Some of the video has been sped up.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Watch as hundreds of elk cross Idaho interstate

RELATED: Caught on camera: Washington state deputies free elk tangled in rope swing

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

co-daily

Loading...