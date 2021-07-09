OSU student from McMinville claims $1M vaccine lottery prize

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

OSU student Chloe Zinda was announced as the winner of the $1 million “Take Your Shot, Oregon” lottery prize Friday afternoon.

She appeared on a livestream with Governor Kate Brown to receive her check.

“I got my vaccine for many reasons. One of them is because I work part-time as a swim instructor,” she said. “It was really important to me and my students’ parents that we make sure that our kids are staying safe and healthy.”

Zinda is from McMinville and is studying Fine Arts.

She said she will use her winnings to pursue her dreams as an artist, open an art studio, and pay off her student loans.

Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen also spoke at the event, saying 2.4 million Oregonians now have at least one dose of the vaccine, and 2.2 million are fully vaccinated.

Governor Brown said the state will continue working to ensure that every Oregonian who wants a vaccine will get one.