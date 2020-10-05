OSU says Corvallis campus to continue remote instruction through winter term

Oregon State University’s Corvallis campus will continue to provide primarily remote instruction during the winter term, OSU leaders announced Monday.

“Based on continued careful monitoring of the COVID-19 pandemic locally, throughout Oregon and nationally, this is the best way to contribute to student wellness and educational success, limit the density of activity on campus and in the Corvallis community, and help minimize the possible spread of COVID-19,” Oregon State University President F. King Alexander said.

Winter term plans for the OSU-Cascades campus will be announced by Oct. 15.

As with fall term at OSU, courses offered on-site in winter term will be primarily those that have a heavy experiential learning component, such as labs, field courses and some graduate courses, Alexander said.

Buildings open on OSU’s Corvallis campus during winter term will include those with classrooms and teaching laboratories used for in-person instruction and applied learning, residence halls and dining centers, the Memorial Union, Dixon Recreation Center, and Valley Library, as well as other buildings that provide child care, Student Health Services, food services, emergency assistance and study spaces.

“As we plan for spring term, OSU will closely monitor COVID-19 conditions and, if possible, provide increased in-person instruction and additional on-site extracurricular and experiential learning opportunities for students,” Alexander said.

Winter term runs from Jan. 6 to March 20.

Winter term tuition and fees will be the same as fall term. Student fees for the academic year will be based upon recommendations from student leaders in Corvallis and at OSU-Cascades.

For spring term, university leaders will closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and, if possible, provide increased in-person instruction and additional on-site extracurricular and experiential learning opportunities for students.

A decision about spring term will be made after winter term starts.