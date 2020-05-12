OSU plans to re-start in person classes in the fall

Oregon State University is planning to re-start in-person classes in late summer and fall in both Corvallis and Bend, pending state authorization, according to a press release sent by OSU Monday night.

Michelle Klampe, with the OSU communications department, said campuses and facilities would be open with most employees back working by September 1 under a best-case scenario. Fall classes are scheduled to begin September 23. Most activities and classes would resume by then with some modifications for physical distancing, Klampe said. Most summer classes will still be held remotely.

Klampe said the university will refine the reopening plan over the next few months, and the plan will follow Gov. Kate Brown’s procedures for reopening.

According to Dan Larson, vice provost for student affairs, Oregon’s seven public universities have all agreed to follow the same shared framework for resuming on-site activity.

Under Oregon State’s plan, each of the university’s locations will determine how to resume on-site activities within the university’s framework. The plans for a gradual return to in-person activities will adhere to physical distancing requirements, Klampe said.

If conditions change, the university said they could implement cooling-off periods such as return to online learning.