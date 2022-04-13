▶️ OSU-Cascades to seek funding for $60 million recreation center

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

OSU-Cascades has been given the green light to request capital for a $60 million recreation center.

The Oregon State University Board of Trustees approved the request on Friday.

Rivers Gross is a junior at the Bend university, and like many students, she thinks a recreation center would make a great addition to the growing campus.

“I’ve only looked at the gym that we have one time and it seemed a little bit small,” Gross said. “I would like the opportunity to go workout somewhere bigger.”

The only current gym option on-campus is a small fitness area in the residence hall.

The hope would be to have a 40,000 square foot facility ready to use by 2027.

“It’ll be set up a little bit on the bluff overlooking what was a pumice mine,” Christine Coffin, OSU-Cascades director of communications said. “It’ll be a very attractive amenity for students.”

The facility behind Edward J. Ray Hall would be accessible to students, faculty, and possibly the public.

There is, however, still a lot to be done before this $60 million plan is set in stone.

“Next it’s submitted to the Higher Education Coordinating Commission,” Coffin said. “And after that to the state legislature for the 2023-2025 session.”

Coffin says the university is requesting $40 million from the state legislature.

The remaining balance of $15 million will be paid for through student-fee backed dollars.

The recreation center would not only serve as a place to get active, but a space to educate within certain degree programs as well.

“Kinesiology, outdoor products,” Coffin said. “Tourism recreation and adventure leadership, a doctor in physical therapy.”

Gross is a kinesiology student herself.

“I feel like right now we’re just going over a lot of stuff in theory,” Gross said. “But it would be nice to be able to have the opportunity to see it in action or do it ourselves through working out.”

It is still in the works, but university officials are feeling positive and believe a recreation center would make the campus complete.