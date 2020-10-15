OSU-Cascades to offer combination of in-person, remote instruction for winter term

Oregon State University-Cascades announced Thursday it will continue to provide instruction through a mix of in-person, remote and blended delivery during winter term.

“We have worked closely with OSU colleagues on our Corvallis campus, local and state health authorities, as well as our OSU-Cascades faculty to determine a mix of teaching modalities that prioritize student success and seek to minimize the possible spread of COVID-19,” said OSU-Cascades Vice President Becky Johnson.

Nearly half of the courses are planned for an in-person or blended format in the winter term, with the balance delivered remotely.

Technology installed in classrooms during the summer allow virtual participation in almost all classes.

“Connections to faculty are highly important to OSU-Cascades students,” Johnson said. “I’m proud of how our faculty have designed instruction that maximizes student interactions and keeps students on track toward graduation,” said Johnson.

OSU-Cascades campus buildings will remain open during the winter term to faculty and students via key access and will stay closed to the general public per guidance from the governor’s office.

Winter term runs from Jan. 6 to March 20, 2021.

Tuition will remain the same as for fall term. Student fees will be determined based upon recommendations from OSU-Cascades student leaders.

University leaders will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and if possible for spring term, increase in-person instruction and on-site extracurricular and experiential learning opportunities for students. A decision about spring term will be made after the start of winter term.