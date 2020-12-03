OSU-Cascades to host virtual forum about communities of color, social equity

OSU-Cascades will host a virtual forum titled “Bringing Healing to Communities of Color Post-Election” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 7.

The event is free to attend and open to the public.

The forum will be moderated by Erika McCalpine, director of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Laboratory and a business faculty member at OSU-Cascades. Speakers and panelists also include:

Dwaine Plaza a professor of sociology in the School of Public Policy at Oregon State University, who will discuss “cancel culture” and its impact on individuals and communities. The phenomenon involves withdrawing support from an individual or group after a questionable or controversial stance.

Joanne Mina, a local activist and volunteer coordinator with the Latino Community Association.

Judith Sadora, a wilderness therapist with Evoke Therapy Programs at Cascades, who works with adolescent boys of color.

Rita Schenkelberg, a mental health counselor and Bend city councilor-elect.

Jessica Amascual, a local poet and community builder.

Panelists will address shared community challenges and common goals.

They also will explore future challenges and opportunities in addressing race equity, and how social media platforms can be better leveraged to positively engage community members.

The forum is coordinated by Love Your Neighbor , a grassroots organization founded by McCalpine and Nicole Vulcan, editor of The Source Weekly, which encourages Central Oregonians to get to know people of color in the community.

The event is free, but registration is required. To register visit osucascades-LYN1207.eventbrite.com. For information contact events@osucascades.edu.

Event sponsors include the Source Weekly, East Cascades Works and Connect Central Oregon.