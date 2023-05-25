OSU-Cascades holds research symposium

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

OSU-Cascades hosted its end-of-the-year research symposium Wednesday.

Because there are so few graduate students at the Bend campus, undergraduate students work directly with faculty.

They presented their research on everything from economics to environmental science.

“It’s very important for us that we are engaged in high level research across a wide array of fields. And right here at OSU-Cascades, we work with our undergraduate students along in our research teams,” said Shannon Lipscomb, OSU-Cascades Director of Research.

Most students presenting at Wednesday’s symposium will graduate this year.