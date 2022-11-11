OSU-Cascades welcomes largest new class in campus history

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A record number of first-year students walked onto the OSU-Cascades campus this fall. Those 204 fresh faces represent a 16.6% increase from a year ago.

That forms the largest new class in campus history.

More than 1,200 students are attending classes in Bend this year. That’s a nearly 2% increase from last year.

The university says it’s a contrast from a nationwide downward trend in undergrad enrollment in four-year colleges.

The youngest enrolled is 17 and the oldest is 79.

