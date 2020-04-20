OSU-Cascades plans unique multi-discipline engineering degree program

OSU-Cascades this fall will launch an engineering science degree program, the first of its kind from a public university on the West Coast.

The program will let students take courses across multiple engineering fields to help address employer needs for engineers that can work across a wide range of disciplines.

“The world’s most critical challenges are not divided into specialized engineering areas,” said Rebecca Webb, an OSU-Cascades instructor who will lead the new engineering science program in OSU’s College of Engineering. “More and more, we need engineers who can see the big picture as well as dive into different expertise areas in order to effectively bridge gaps, communicate across teams and creatively solve problems.”

Webb led the design of the degree program and also leads the energy systems engineering program at OSU-Cascades.

During the four-year program, students can focus their education on energy systems engineering or mechanical engineering, and take courses in industrial, electrical and mechanical engineering, as well as in materials science and computer science. The centerpiece of the curriculum is a yearlong, senior-year capstone course in which students will work with industry clients to design, build and test solutions to real-world challenges.

Webb anticipates program graduates will serve as engineers in a variety of fields, pursue graduate school, or enter professional programs in medicine or law.

According to O*NET Online, a U.S. Department of Labor online resource, 6% national employment growth is anticipated through 2028 for engineers with multidisciplinary backgrounds.

“Input from local industry leaders is key as we develop new programs such as the engineering science degree,” said Becky Johnson, vice president of OSU-Cascades. “Our goal is to understand their needs so that we can design the programs and provide the talented future employees that can help grow a resilient regional economy.”

The engineering science degree was developed with input from local employers, including Century West Engineering, Microsemi and Tribe Pilot.

Students in the engineering science program will take classes in an academic building under design and construction as part of the expansion of the OSU-Cascades campus.