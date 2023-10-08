OSU Cascades hosted First Peoples of Central Oregon Cultural Experiences event

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

OSU Cascades held a celebration of the First Peoples of Central Oregon Cultural Experiences event.

It took place in conjunction with OSU Cascades Discovery Day.

The event was free and welcomed the public to experience and honor the history and traditions of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

Over two days there were keynote speakers including Leona Ike and Jefferson Greene.

Native artist demonstrations, native dancing and traditional native salmon bake also took place.

OSU Cascades and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs plan to make it an annual event.

